The Rainier Police Department is involved in a crosswalk compliance effort, conducting enforcement patrols at crosswalks through this Friday. Rainier Police Chief Gregg Griffith says that this is a public safety issue, and he says that “the ability of pedestrians to cross the street is a main priority of our traffic program.” Under Oregon state law, there is a crosswalk at every intersection, marked or unmarked. The law also says that a pedestrian is crossing “whenever any part or extension of the person moves into the crosswalk with the intent to proceed.” This includes any body part, a wheelchair, a cane, a bicycle or other assist device. Through Friday, Rainier officers will be dressed in plain clothes, crossing streets in the city, particularly on Highway 30. Drivers that do not comply with the law will be stopped and cited, with fines of up to $291 possible.