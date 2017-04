The Columbia River PUD is out with a damage report from last Friday’s windstorm, reporting that more than 2,500 customers lost power during that event. They report a peak gust of 53 miles an hour, recorded at the Scappoose Industrial Airpark. The largest outage came from the Goble Substation, which went down around 7:30 am. Repairs at that substation were finally complete by 5:30 Friday afternoon. Final repairs came around 10 pm on Friday, with the average outage lasting six hours.