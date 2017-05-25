The Columbia River People’s Utility District in Deer Island is reporting that a settlement has been reached with its insurance carrier, putting a lawsuit that had been filed by for four former PUD managers to bed. The suit had been filed in late 2015, with the four former managers claiming wage claim discrimination, unlawful termination, retaliation, and intentional interference with economic relations. Under the terms of the settlement, the Special Districts Insurance Division will waive the PUD’s deductible, and will pay each of the former managers $232,338.08, along with attorney fees. The PUD assumes no liability in the settlement, so there will be no impact on PUD finances. CRPUD General Manager John Nguyen says that they’re glad to put this behind them, so that the PUD can focus on what’s important to the community.