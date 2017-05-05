Continuing on with the recognition of the 2017 Pillars of Strength and Crystal Apple awards, Amber Lemiere and Louis LaPierre are being honored as the Higher Education Teachers of the Year, while Jodi Dahlke is the Higher Education Support Person of the Year. The K-12 Administrator of the Year is Wallace Elementary School Principal Ray Cattin, Interpreter Maria Rodriguez is the K-12 Classified Employee of the Year, and Pam Bauman with the Kelso School District is the K-12 Teacher of the Year. Kathy Miller with Red Canoe Credit Union gets the 2017 Workforce Educational Individual Achievement Award, while Millennium Bulk Terminals was presented with the Workforce Education Best Practices-Business Award. Teedara Garn with the Cowlitz PUD received the Walt Naze Ambassador of the Year Award.

Riley Rawson of Mark Morris High School rose to the top of more than 19,000 students from across the country and from around the world, honored at the International DECA Conference, which was held late last month in Anaheim. Mark Morris had ten competitors at the three-day event, and Rawson, who is a junior at Mark Morris, made the finals in the Public Relations Campaign portion of the competition, and finished in the top ten.