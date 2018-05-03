The area’s top educators and business people are being honored by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, presented with Crystal Apples and Pillars of Strength awards at last night’s banquet.

April Huff with the Kelso School District received a Crystal Apple as the K-12 Person of the Year, Travis Ruhter of Mark Morris High School is the K-12 Teacher of the Year, and R. A. Long Principal Rich Reeves gets the Crystal Apple as Administrator of the Year.

This year’s Higher Education Teacher of the Year is Michaela Jackson of LCC, and Ann Williamson is the Higher Education Classified Employee of the year.

Workforce Education Best Practice Awards went to the Cowlitz PUD, and to Spencer Wiggins with Northwest Motor Services.

Lifetime Achievement awards were also presented to Sandy Catt with the Longview School District, and to Rick Davis with the Kelso School District.

$22,000 in scholarship awards were also handed out through the Lower Columbia Professionals, the Maria Harris Scholarship, and the LCC Foundation. 20 students from six area high schools received scholarship awards last night.

Pillars of Strength awards were also handed out; the Children’s Justice and Advocacy Center is being honored as the Small Non-Profit of the Year, while Columbia Wellness is the Large Non-Profit of the Year.

Mill City Grill is the Small Business of the Year, JH Kelly is the Large Business of the Year, Peter Bennett with Millennium Bulk Terminals is the Business Individual of the Year, and Brooke Fisher-Clark with the United Way is this year’s “Rising Star.” Marlene Johanson was also named as the Walt Naze Ambassador of the Year.