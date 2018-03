Career and Technical Education professionals will be meeting this afternoon at Lower Columbia College, taking part in the CTE Cowlitz-Pacific-Wahkiakum General Advisory Meeting. The CTE professionals will also be meeting with business and industry partners, talking and learning about Career Pathways in local schools. The meeting will run from 5 to 6:30 pm in the Laufman Lecture Hall on the first floor of the Health and Science Building at LCC. Dinner will be served, so you’re asked to RSVP by calling 360-575-7991.