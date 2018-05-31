The Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts is out with the 2018-2019 season, with some big-time acts coming in, along with a return of the Eugene Ballet production of “The Nutcracker.” The season starts on September 15th with “Aureum Aerial Arts,” a Cirque de Soliel-type of production. The first big act comes in on September 28th, when the multi-hit “Little River Band” comes in. Peter Yarrow of the 1960’s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary performs on January 18th, and the classic western band “Asleep at the Wheel” is scheduled for March 23rd. There will be two big musicals from Portland-based Stumptown Stages, with “Dreamgirls” being presented on the weekend of November 9th and 10th, followed by “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Mrch 8th and 9th. Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra will present “The Wizards of Winter” on December 8th, and the Seattle International Comedy Competition will return on November 17th. Other shows include “Dracula,” two Celtic-type productions with “The Choir of Man” and The Irish Comedy Tour; “One Man-Stranger Things” is set for April 13th, and “Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles” closes the season on April 26th. Get the full list and get ticket information on columbiatheatre.com.