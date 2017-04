There’s a chance for you to see the upcoming Lower Columbia College Center Stage production of the classic Greek play “Antigone”, by taking advantage of the Longview Library’s Culture Card program. The college will be presenting the play during the last weekend of May and the first weekend in June, and the Library has two sets of tickets that they will be distributing through the Culture Card program. Longview Library Card holders can check out one pair of free tickets to local shows and concerts per calendar year. Find out more by calling 4442-5300, or go to longviewlibrary.org.