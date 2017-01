Starting this morning, you’re invited to come over to the Longview Library, and “Curl Up with a Good Book.” From 10 am until noon today, you’re invited to come by the Magazine Room at the Library, where you can enjoy a warm fire, coffee, tea and homemade cookies from the Friends of the Longview Library while you enjoy your favorite reading material. This is free and open to all, and will be offered each Tuesday morning through February 28th. Find out more about the Friends of the Longview Library and the support they provide by calling 442-5321.