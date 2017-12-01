A Longview-based international organization reports that their computer system has been hacked, and they say that crooks are posing as the group to try and steal money from people. Shortly before 11 yesterday morning, representatives of the International Round Dance Teachers Association contacted Longview Police, reporting that their computer had been hacked, and that the suspects were posing as officers of the group. They say that the suspects got into their website, obtaining information about the group’s board chairman and other board members. The suspects then posed as those people, sending out emails that were asking people to send money to help “pay a vendor.” The real group members say that they were able to catch the email, and were able to intervene before anyone lost any money. They also say that steps are being taken to increase their security, and the Association is also contacting members about the scam. The suspects have not been identified.