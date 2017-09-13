Hundreds of volunteers from local businesses are gathering this morning in the grandstands the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, taking part in a Pre-Project Rally before heading out to complete projects in this year’s United Way Day of Caring. More than 500 people are expected to take part in this year’s Day of Caring, fanning out across the area to perform cleanup, repair or improvement projects at non-profits all across the region. At the Pre-Project Rally, the volunteers will get their Day of Caring T-Shirts, the Mark Morris Cheer Squad, Band and Choir will get the crowd pumped up, and there will be some inspirational words from community leaders and United Way officials. Work on the projects will go from 9 am until 3 pm, and then there will be a Post-Project Celebration and Barbecue back at the grandstands, starting at 3:30. Volunteers will receive tickets for raffles that will be held at the Post-Party, but volunteers who bring additional toiletry items for donation will get an extra raffle ticket. Prizes include a full-sized tool chest, Husky football tickets and a lot more. Get more information on the web site for the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties.