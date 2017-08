Not only is it Bill Ammons’ 75th birthday, this is also the date of the third annual “Day of Kindness,” a day that the Kelso barber says that he would like to see everyone treat each other better. Ammons says that the “Day of Kindness” is intended to be exactly what the title says; there’s no organization connected to this, he just encourages everyone to “do something nice for someone.” Ammons says that he’s been in touch with more than 50 churches, the Chamber of Commerce, credit unions and other businesses to present the “Day of Kindness,” and Governor Jay Inslee has signed a statewide declaration, looking to spread the “Day of Kindness” statewide. No promotions or events are connected to the “Day of Kindness”; you’re asked to do things as small as picking up a conversation with a stranger, cleaning up your neighborhood, or by taking a cold drink to your neighbor.