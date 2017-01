The Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network is continuing on the theme of MLK Day as a Day of Service, with major projects planned for today at Community House on Broadway. Olivia Siipola with the Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network says that they are teaming up with CHOB and the Emergency Support Shelter to do a number of projects. Some of the work includes laying down new flooring, painting rooms, lunch prep and MLK-related activities for kids and adults. They’re also planning to try and help prep the garden space at the Emergency Support Shelter. If you would like to help out, call the Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network at 530-7396.