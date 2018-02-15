The man who was recovered from the East Fork of the Lewis River last Saturday morning has been identified as that of a Gresham man who had been missing since last December. The Clark County Medical Examiner now identifies the body as that of Vadim Mukhin, 27, of Gresham. Two fishermen reported finding his body in the river last Saturday morning, about a mile downstream from the Daybreak Park area. Mukhin has been missing since the last week of December, when he was camping with friends in the Larch Mountain area. Fellow campers say that Mukhin walked away from camp to try and get a better cell signal, and was never seen again. After days of searching, Mukhin’s jacket and jeans were found, but there was no other sign of him. The Clark County Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause and manner of death.