FBI agents in California are now examining an item that could break open the 46 year-old D. B. Cooper skyjacking case. Fox News is reporting that a man who’s been continuing to pursue the case has found a piece of parachute strap that may have come from the elusive hijacker’s parachute. Tom Colbert is a TV and fil producer from Los Angeles, and has pursued the Cooper story for many years. He claims that the frayed and decayed strap came from a mound of dirt deep in the woods of the Pacific Northwest, discovered nearly two weeks ago. The FBI in Seattle is confirming that they have the item, and are processing it as possible evidence in the case. Colbert says that he’s had a 40-member cold case team working on the search for six years, and he says that team found the strap in a spot “right where a credible source” directed the team. Colbert claims that the rest of the chute and most of the $200,000 is buried in that same area. The FBI actually closed the D. B. Cooper case last year, but they have the option to re-open it if evidence is confirmed. The strap is being forwarded to the FBI office in Seattle for further examination and analysis.
DB Cooper Discovery?
Posted on 15th August 2017 at 08:33
