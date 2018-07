A new version of the DB Cooper story is out, with the author claiming “mystery solved.” This new version of the November, 1971 skyjacking is completely different than the version we now hear, with the skyjacker jumping out of the plane near Cle Elum, not Ariel. Carl Laurin, 84, of Cle Elum claims in his new documentary, “DB Cooper: The Real Story,” that his best friend, Walter Reca, was the infamous hijacker. Laurin says that he’s spent the better part of two decades working to prove that Reca is DB Cooper, including the two years it took to make the documentary. Laurin says that he’s been able to confirm the official drop zone in Cle Elum, he has a witness who claims to have seen Cooper less than an hour after the jump, along with personal interviews with Reca. The documentary premiered on the 14th of this month in Cle Elum, and it’s now available on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime. You can also learn more by going to TheRealDBCooper.com.