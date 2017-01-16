D. B. Cooper is back in the news, with one group of amateur scientists claiming to have some new evidence in the case, while a new play poses a possible new “theory” about the skyjacker’s ultimate demise. After being allowed to analyze the clip-on tie that Cooper left behind, the scientific team claims to have found more than 100 thousand particles on the tie, comprised of “rare-earth elements” like pure titanium, strontium sulfide and cerium. They say that these are materials that are used in “very narrow fields, for very specific things.” There’s speculation that whoever wore the tie worked in the aerospace or aircraft development field, and they say that this specific combination of materials points to a specific project. It’s hoped that someone might recognize these materials, and could spark a memory.

A stage adaptation of “Bigfoot vs. D. B. Cooper” is now playing in Portland, a revamp of the 2014 straight-to-video movie that starts off with the plan that Cooper survived his jump into the woods near Mount Saint Helens, only to run right into a fight with Bigfoot. Cooper is bitten during that encounter, and turns into a Sasquatch himself, werewolf-style. “Bigfoot vs. D. B. Cooper” plays Thursday through Saturday nights through February 4th at the CoHo Theater on Northwest Raleigh Street in Portland.