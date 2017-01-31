Today is the deadline for applications for an open seat on the Kelso Parks Board. This is a four-year term, and will expire in 2020. The Parks Board meets once a month, and makes recommendations to the City Council on things like short and long-term planning, facility acquisition, and policies for daily operation. You must live within the city limits of Kelso to be eligible. Applications are available on the City of Kelso web page, or you can get one at the Kelso City Hall. Applications are due by 5 pm; minorities are encouraged to apply. Call Kelso Operations Manager Randy Johnson at 577-3360 for more information.

Applications for the 2017 Health Care Grant Program are due today. The Health Care Foundation runs this grant program, making awards to non-profit and charitable organizations that are focused on promoting health care in the local area. Now in its 35th year, the Health Care Foundation has awarded more than eleven million dollars in grants to organizations that support their mission. Applications will be evaluated by the Foundation Board of Directors, and then grant awards will be announced on April 1st. Get details on the Health Care Foundation web page.