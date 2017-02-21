Longview Police continue an investigation, after a woman’s body was discovered Sunday morning on the banks of the Cowlitz River. LPD Detective Sergeant Chris Blanchard announced this morning that the body is that of Shannon E. Fuchs, 52, of Longview. It’s reported that a person walking along the dike discovered the body late Sunday morning, on the river bank in the 1500 block of Third Avenue in Longview. Blanchard says that the body was found just downstream from where several transient camps have been located, and they don’t think that the woman down there for more than just a couple of days. There was a delay in announcing the woman’s name until after next of kin were contacted. Blanchard says that the initial autopsy was inconclusive, so they will have to wait several weeks for toxicology tests to return. Other details on the case are not being released at this time.