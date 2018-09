An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in a car that was parked on 29th Avenue in Longview. Around 11:45 yesterday morning, Longview Police were called to the 300 block of 29th Avenue, where it was reported that a man was unconscious and unresponsive, sitting inside a car parked on the street. An examination of the man, who is described as being 52 years old, shows that he was “unquestionably dead.” There did not seem to be any signs of violence or foul play, and the body has been turned over to the Cowlitz County Coroner for an autopsy. The man’s name has not been released.