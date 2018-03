Kevin Lea Hawkins, 51, of St. Helens is now admitting that he had a hand in the 2014 death of his wife, an incident that was originally thought to have been medical complications. April Dawn Hawkins, 36, was found dead in her home on November 9th of 2014, and it was first thought that she had died from serious complications after having a medical procedure. Subsequent toxicology tests showed that she died from an intentional overdose of medications. Kevin Hawkins was arrested in April of 2016, and he was originally charged with murder. After two years of work, a plea agreement was reached, with Hawkins pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide. In Columbia County Circuit Court, Hawkins admitted that he gave his wife medications that weren’t hers, leading to her death. Sentencing is scheduled for April 17th; Hawkins could face a maximum of 75 months in prison, with three years of post-sentence supervision.