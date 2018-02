The DECA chapter at Mark Morris High School is being honored with a national award, being presented with “DECA Thrive Certification” for the current school year. Advisor Greg McCormick says that obtaining this “Thrive” certification requires the school to complete and report on three chapter campaigns. Mark Morris High School is being recognized for achievements in promotion, community service and successful alumni stories. McCormick says that this award honors schools like Mark Morris for their outstanding and diverse DECA programs.