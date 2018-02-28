DECA Award

As DECA members in local high schools are making preparations for this weekend’s Washington State DECA Career Development Conference, the program at Mark Morris High School is being honored. MM DECA Advisor Greg McCormick reports that Mark Morris has been awarded a National School Based Enterprise Award, awarded for the student store project that was chaired by Gabby Bennett and Alexis Troy. This is a year-long certification and review process that involves meeting 27 separate criteria, and is awarded by the National DECA organization. The project by Bennett and Troy will now compete at the National DECA Conference, coming up in Atlanta at the end of April. More than 11,000 students from across the state are expected to compete this weekend at the state conference in Bellevue.