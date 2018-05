Three students from Mark Morris High School have some new bling to show off, after reaching final competition rounds at the recent International DECA Conference, which was recently held in Atlanta. The team of Gabby Bennett and Alexis Troy competed in the first round of the School-Based Enterprise event, and were able to beat out more than 250 other teams to advance to the finals. They ended up ranked in the top 20 in the nation. Riley Rawson also placed in the Top 20 for her entry in the Public Relations campaign, the second year in a row that she has been so honored.