After trending downward for several months, the December unemployment rate in Cowlitz County jumped up in December. Washington Employment Security reports that the December unemployment rate in Cowlitz County came in at 6.3 percent, nearly a full percentage point above November’s rate of 5.4 percent. Even with the jump up, the December numbers are still nearly a full percentage point below December of 2016, when the rate was 7.3 percent. Regional Economist Scott Bailey says nonfarm employment decreased by 100 jobs in December, but on a seasonally-adjusted basis, the overall number of jobs increased by 100. Year-to-year, Cowlitz County has gained an estimated 1,400 jobs, an increase of 4.7 percent. Statewide, the number of jobs has increased by 2.9 percent, and across the country, the increase is 1.4 percent.