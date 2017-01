The December unemployment rate ticked up slightly from November, but still remained below what it was at the same time last year. Washington Employment Security reports that the December unemployment rate in Cowlitz County was 7.2 percent, four-tenths of a point above the November jobless rate, but below the 7.5 percent in December of last year. Around 3,360 Cowlitz County residents are currently looking for work, a number that’s reported to be down by 50 individuals year-over-year. Initial and continuing unemployment claims continue to run at “very low levels.”