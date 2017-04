A Delameter Road resident is heading to District Court to answer a citation for reckless endangerment, after several rounds that were fired by the person hit a neighbor’s house. The neighbor called the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:15 last night, saying that a window had been shot out of his house. The man says that he heard several shots, and he claims that his house was actually hit about a half-dozen times. The caller says that he doesn’t think that the damage was intentional; he directed Deputies to a nearby property, where Deputies contacted two men who were in possession of a .22 semi-automatic pistol. One person was cited and released.