Neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw, a Longview native, is getting his medical license back, but it’s coming with some conditions. 14 months ago, the Washington Medical Commission rescinded Delashaw’s license, following reports from the Seattle Times about patients at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle. Under the ruling from the Medical Commission, Delashaw cannot hold a position where he is supervising other doctors. The Commission did find that Delashaw “committed unprofessional conduct,” and created a situation that put patients at risk. The Daily News reports that the commission’s ruling requires Delashaw to undergo a comprehensive evaluation, and he’s also required to come back before the commission every six months. He’s also being required to pay a fine of ten thousand dollars. Delashaw is filing libel and defamation lawsuits against the Seattle Times, claiming that the paper published false and misleading information.