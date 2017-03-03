1975 Mark Morris High School graduate and neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw is now at the center of a controversy at Swedish Health in Seattle, where the Seattle Times is involved in an expose of alleged impropriety. It’s reported that Delashaw has resigned his position as chair of the Swedish Neuroscience Institute, and will no longer practice as Swedish, less than three weeks after the Times published a story regarding Delashaw’s activities. They say that Delashaw came to Swedish from California in 2013, after an investigation claimed that the surgeon performed unnecessary surgeries, and that his patients had a high number of complications. After his return to Washington, Delashaw started working furiously, performing 661 cases and billing more than $86 million since 2013. It’s also claimed that dozens of internal complaints were filed at Swedish, claiming that Delashaw had created a “culture of retribution.” Delashaw claims that the complaints are coming from people who are resisting change. The interim CEO at Swedish says that they are working with physicians and hospital leadership on next steps, and they plan to focus on providing compassionate and high-quality care.