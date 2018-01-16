After more than a century of family ownership, selling hardware, tools, fishing gear and other staples to residents of the south Washington Coast, the Dennis Company is being sold to Ace Hardware. The Dennis Company was started in 1905, and grew to have stores in Long Beach, Raymond, Aberdeen, Montesano and Elma. Most recently, the company was being run by brothers Brent and Randy Dennis, following in the footsteps of their father, Gary. Rumors about a possible sale had been circulating in Pacific County for several months, and the Dennis family confirmed those rumors this month. In a press release, the Dennis family says that the stores “will keep the family name, management and store associates, along with a unique and large selection of products.” Currently, about 85 people work for the Dennis Company. They also that the company will continue to be an “active participant in the communities that they serve.” The sale is expected to close toward the end of March.