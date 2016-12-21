Be aware that you could run into some dense fog this morning. The Weather Service has a Dense Fog Advisory up in the local area until 9 am, extending down the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County through Clark County and the Willamette Valley. Visibility is down to a half-mile in most areas, but there are some spots where visibility is down to an eighth-mile or less, and there are also some spots of freezing fog. Slick roads and sidewalks are possible, particularly in rural areas. The low visibility will make it difficult to see the icy patches on the roads. Budget some extra time for this morning’s commute, use your low beams, increase your following distances, and try to be careful in braking situations.

If you’re heading into Portland on Highway 30, you also need to know that one eastbound lane of the highway remains closed two miles east of Cornelius Pass Road, after a landslide came down on the road yesterday morning. The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing to monitor this site, but they haven’t said when the second lane might re-open. Be ready for congestion on Highway 30 between Scappoose and Cornelius Pass Road.