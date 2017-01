An investigation is under way after a burglary was reported yesterday morning at a dental office on 14th Avenue in Longview. This break-in was reported around 7:35 yesterday morning, at an office in the 1100 block of 14th Avenue. Employees reported finding that a window on the north side of the building had been broken, while the suspects also cut the internet and cable lines, to prevent the alarm from sounding. They say that the suspects stole dental tools, and nothing else. They also report that this is the third time in the past month that they’ve been broken into. Longview Police are following up.