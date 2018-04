Columbia County Deputy and K-9 handler Ryan Dews is now on administrative leave, as an investigation into possible criminal activity gets under way. The St. Helens Chronicle reports that Dews was put on leave on the 18th of this month, after getting an allegation that is “unrelated to his employment” as a Deputy. They say that Dews is on leave as a “precaution,” and the case has been turned over to Oregon State Police for investigation. Dews has been a Columbia County Deputy since 2009, and has been a K-9 Deputy since 2015.