The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is out with a warning, saying that any calls that you get from “Chief Deputy Richard Powell” are scam calls, and that you need to ignore them. Late last week, several people reported getting calls from “Deputy Powell,” who threatened arrest unless they immediately ran out and got money. One Longview-area resident reports being victimized by “Deputy Powell,” who called and said that the man had a warrant, but it could be “delayed” if the man went out and got $1,500 in Green Dot cards. The man says that he bought the cards and “confirmed” the numbers with “Chief Powell,” who then said that there had been an “error,” and the man needed to go get 15 hundred dollars more. The man then realized that he was being scammed, and said that he had no more money. “Chief Powell” then said that someone would be by shortly to arrest the man. No one ever showed up. The Sheriff’s Office says that they do not have a chief with the name of Powell, and they never make demand calls of this type. If you get a call from “Chief Deputy Powell,” you should hang up right away, and try to block the number if you can.