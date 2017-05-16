The Coast Guard reports that nearly 3,000 gallons of oily water was removed from one of the derelict vessels that are moored on the Columbia River near Goble, just part of the monitoring and cleanup of the site. Coast Guard officials say that work was done last Friday and Saturday, a preemptive measure that was taken to prevent the oil-contaminated water from leaking out of the “Amazon,” a 170-foot crane barge that’s parked at the site. 1,800 gallons of the oily water was pumped out of the barge on Friday, followed by another 1,100 gallons on Saturday, pumped out of bilges, ballast tanks, fuel tanks, along with areas above and below deck plates. The incident management people working on the site say that they were just planning to assess the site for future operations when they came in last Tuesday and Wednesday. That inspection turned up the need to act on this particular vessel. The Amazon is one of 26 vessels that are being assessed and monitored after the eviction of Jonak and Roger Ison on March 20th. They now have until the 30th of this month to remove their property; the Coast Guard will oversee any cleanup of oil or other hazardous materials after that date.
Derelict Vessel Cleanup
Posted on 16th May 2017 at 09:27
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta