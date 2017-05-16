The Coast Guard reports that nearly 3,000 gallons of oily water was removed from one of the derelict vessels that are moored on the Columbia River near Goble, just part of the monitoring and cleanup of the site. Coast Guard officials say that work was done last Friday and Saturday, a preemptive measure that was taken to prevent the oil-contaminated water from leaking out of the “Amazon,” a 170-foot crane barge that’s parked at the site. 1,800 gallons of the oily water was pumped out of the barge on Friday, followed by another 1,100 gallons on Saturday, pumped out of bilges, ballast tanks, fuel tanks, along with areas above and below deck plates. The incident management people working on the site say that they were just planning to assess the site for future operations when they came in last Tuesday and Wednesday. That inspection turned up the need to act on this particular vessel. The Amazon is one of 26 vessels that are being assessed and monitored after the eviction of Jonak and Roger Ison on March 20th. They now have until the 30th of this month to remove their property; the Coast Guard will oversee any cleanup of oil or other hazardous materials after that date.