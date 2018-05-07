Workers at Nippon Dynawave and members of the AWPPW Locals 633 and 580 stepped up over the last month, collecting 30,000 diapers that are now going to Lower Columbia CAP. This is an annual event, first started in 2012 by the liquid packaging plant at the Weyerhaeuser mill complex. This turned into a friendly competition, with the company and the union competing to see who could collect the most diapers. This year’s drive was won by the downstairs employees in the Administration Building, but they didn’t say how many that group collected on their own. Ilona Kerby with Lower Columbia CAP says that they plan to share this donation with other local organizations that are serving families in need.