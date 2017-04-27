The push is on during the last days of the annual Diaper Drive that’s conducted by workers on the Weyerhaeuser millsite. Local 536 of the Woodworkers and International Association of Machinists Union helps to coordinate this annual effort, collecting donations of diapers that go to local charities and social service organizations. Last year, more than 20,000 diapers were collected for local mothers and babies, and there’s a goal of exceeding that number this year. Donations can be dropped off at the union hall at 536 Oregon Way, or you can call 431-6984 to make arrangements. Tomorrow is the deadline for donations.