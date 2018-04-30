Columbia County Sheriff Jeff Dickerson is announcing his retirement, mid-way through his current term. An internal e-mail attributed to Dickerson was apparently leaked late last week, announcing Dickerson’s plan to retire on June 1st. Dickerson says that he will be retiring from the office of Sheriff; he says that he’s leaving the department with excellent leadership, as he works with the County Commissioners to find a replacement. Dickerson made a formal announcement after the e-mail was published, saying that he’s known for some time that he would not be seeking a fourth term as Columbia County Sheriff. After ten years as Sheriff and 30 years in law enforcement, Dickerson says that it’s time to step down and spend time with family. It’s noted that Dickerson is currently out on sick leave, and that he will have more to say about his retirement after his return to work. A work session with Dickerson and the Columbia County Commissioners is planned for this Wednesday; Dickerson was first elected as Columbia County Sheriff in 2008.