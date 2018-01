There’s still some heartburn from the operators and users of the Mint Valley Golf Course, but the path along the dike inside the golf course boundaries is now open to walkers and joggers. After much back and forth between the city, Longview Parks and golf course management, the gates to the dike opened yesterday, allowing the public to use the dike trail all the way from 30th Avenue to 48th Avenue, a distance of about 2.5 miles. Warning signs are posted, alerting walkers to be aware of flying golf balls; walkers are also urged to keep moving, and anyone who comes off the trail could be charged with trespassing. The path is now open from dawn to dusk each day.