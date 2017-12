It also looks like there could be some additional work to do at the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, as Keenan Harvey goes to Facebook to announce that he’s been fired. Shortly after the Kelso City Council vote last night, Harvey posted on his Facebook page that he had been relieved of his duties. In the posting that came out around 8 pm last night, Harvey says “I have been terminated from my position as the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Cowlitz County after filing a grievance against some of the Board of Directors. I appreciate the opportunity to serve our community and take care of the animals. I appreciate each and every one of you that supported me through my journey.” Harvey’s announcement drew strong reaction, mostly in support. There’s been no comment so far from the Humane Society Board of Directors; questions are being directed to Board President Cindy Nordstrom.