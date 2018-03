The Department of Natural Resources is announcing $3.5 million in grant awards to Pacific County, money that will go to several projects to improve the environment and the economy. DNR is teaming up with the state legislature to provide $1.5 million that will help to re-open a hardwood mill in Raymond, $1 million is being allocated to deal with burrowing shrimp that threaten the Willapa Bay oyster fishery, and $950,000 will help to build a facility for dismantling and recycling derelict vessels in Pacific county and around the region.