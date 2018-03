They’re still trying to figure out why the Department of Corrections offices on 7th Avenue in Longview caught fire early yesterday morning, but Longview Fire says that the fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time. Fire crews were called out at 4:48 yesterday morning, when smoke and flames were seen coming from the upper level of the building at 1953 7th Avenue. The fire was quickly put out, and there was no extension to other units in the building. There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Investigators spent about three hours at the fire scene, and their preliminary report shows nothing suspicious. There’s no dollar loss estimate at this time, but damage done to the office appears to be extensive. The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.