The Department of Ecology is out with the list of environmental penalties for the second quarter of 2018, and Longview’s Nippon Dynawave is on this latest list. On June 25th of this year, the company was fined $9,000 for air quality permit violations that date back to November of last year. Officials with Ecology say that the company had air emissions that violated their permit for methanol on 26 days, dating back to November 9th of last year. The company has made arrangements to pay the fine.