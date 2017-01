Longview Police helped to recover a service dog that reportedly had been stolen from a woman in Tumwater. A call came into LPD at about 9:40 yesterday morning, reporting that the dog had been taken from a disabled woman in Tumwater; they say that the dog was at a home in the 200 block of 17th Avenue. The ten year-old pit bull was recovered by the Humane Society, and was taken to their facility, while arrangements are being made to return the dog to its owner.