The Washington Department of Health is announcing disciplinary action against a local pharmacist. Last month, the state Pharmacy Commission announced that charges of unprofessional conduct are being filed against Lori B. Harer of Cowlitz County. Commission officials say that Harer has admitted to taking medications from the pharmacy where she worked; it’s also claimed that she took medications from family members, off of the street, and would also get them from Mexico. Harer has 20 days to file an appeal.