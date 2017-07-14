Today is the deadline to get involved with a couple of things in the local area. “In Memory of Addy Jo Cliffton,” Cowlitz County ABATE is collecting donations of new toys that will be donated to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Donations can be dropped off at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on 15th Avenue, Scooters Bar and Grill in Kelso, the Longview Public Library, Uncaged Cycles on 14th Avenue, at the Fat Moose in Woodland, and at Rainier Sound Authority. Tomorrow, ABATE will make a run to Doernbecher with the donated toys; registration opens at noon, and the kickstands go up at 1 pm. Call 270-4613 for details.

Today is also the last day for the United Way Summer Fun Raffle, where you can win a Summer Fun Package worth two thousand dollars. The package includes a kayak, a Yeti cooler, Mariners tickets, a grill, a complete camping setup and a whole lot more. Tickets for the raffle are available at the United Way offices at 1338 Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview, but only until noon today. If you can’t get to the office, call 423-5320, and they will come to you. The drawing will take place today, and you do not need to be present to win.