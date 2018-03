Gabriel James Leonardi, 35, of Kelso is under arrest on several charges after an incident reported in downtown Longview, where Leonardi was reportedly digging in a city rock garden. Around 9:45 yesterday morning, a call came in from the 1500 block of 15th Avenue, saying that Leonardi was using a screwdriver to dig in the ground. When asked what he was doing, Leonardi reportedly ignored the question. When Longview Police contacted Leonardi, they reportedly found that he was in possession of a pistol and illegal drugs. They also say that he had a Department of Corrections warrant. Leonardi is now being held without bail on that warrant, along with new charges of being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of drugs, and possession of a stolen gun.