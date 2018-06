Power was cut to the area on Tennant Way that was affected by the chip pile fire at Swanson Bark and Wood, but the effort to re-energize that area reportedly led to yesterday morning’s power outage in downtown. The Cowlitz PUD reports that power lines serving Swanson Bark were shut down Sunday night, while fire crews were battling the fire in the chip pile. When they tried to restore power to those lines, some sort of malfunction caused a breaker to open, shutting off power to a wide swath of the downtown core. 469 customers lost power at about 5:25 am, also affecting traffic lights along 15th Avenue. PUD officials say that the power was restored by 5:50 am.