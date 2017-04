Phase 3 of the Downtown Improvement Project on Commerce Avenue in Longview starts next Monday, working in the 1200 block of Commerce. The city will be putting in new sidewalks, lighting, street trees, furnishings and rain gardens. Advanced Excavating Specialists of Longview will be doing the work, starting on the west side of the street, working from Hudson to Hemlock. While this work is going on, the 1200 block of Commerce will be one-way, going southbound only. On-street parking will NOT be allowed, but free parking will be available in the Stylemaster parking lot, and in lots on 12th and 14th Avenues. Businesses will remain open, most with access off of the alleys. Get more information on mylongview.com.