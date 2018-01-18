Longview Police report that someone is trying to scam local fast foods restaurants into releasing financial information. Workers at the Dairy Queen on Ocean Beach Highway called Longview Police at about 6:30 pm, reporting that a man calling himself “Merk Benton” had called in, claiming that he was from DQ corporate. “Merk” was asking workers at the restaurant to “count down” the money in the till and in the safe, claiming that there had been some theft by another employee. The workers were suspicious, and did not release any information to the caller. Police say that this is a scam that’s similar to one that was run through the Jack in the Box restaurant several months ago. The investigation continues.